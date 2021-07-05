Here’s what you should do if your pet went missing on July 4

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 4th of July is supposed to be a really fun holiday, but the fireworks can be scary for pets. The folks over at Young-Williams Animal Center see the evidence every year.

Kat Stone with Young-Williams says, “July 4th is always our busiest day for our intake. We see a lot of lost pets that got scared by the fireworks and ran off, so, it’s a really important time of year to encourage people to come looking for their lost pets.”

So, what steps do you take if your pet is now missing?

  • Check out Young-Williams intake facility at 3201 Division Street
    • If your pet was found in Knox County, that’s where it will end up
  • The center also has an online lost and found page you can check out
  • If you don’t find your pet at Young-Williams you can check with local veterinarians and see if lost pets have ended up with them
  • You can also scour through local Facebook groups as well

