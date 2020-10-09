Coronavirus in Tennessee: Heritage Center reports 14 resident COVID-19 deaths

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — UPDATE: The Heritage Center, a nursing home out of Morristown, reports 14 resident COVID-19 deaths, and nine active resident cases.

Additionally, four residents are in the hospital and 37 of the center’s residents have recovered. The nursing home also reports that there are 14 active associate cases at this time.

“At The Heritage Center, the safety of our residents and peace of mind for our families and loved ones are our highest priorities. We continue to battle COVID-19 every day as we mourn the loss of some of our dear residents. We extend our deepest sympathies to their families and friends. Our brave residents and associates have been fighting COVID-19 valiantly over the past few weeks, and we are glad that more and more residents and associates have recovered.” The Heritage Center

Tennessee Dept. of Health: Morristown nursing home reports 13 resident deaths from COVID-19

EARLIER: The Heritage Center is reporting 13 residents have died from COVID-19.

This according to long-term care facility data collected by the Tennessee Department of Health.

According to the data, the Heritage Center has had the seventh most deaths due to COVID-19 out of 244 long-term care facilities in the state.

In total, long-term care facilities’ in the state have reported 5,452 resident cases of COVID-19, along with 791 resident deaths, and 4,917 staff cases as of Friday, Oct. 9.

Disclaimer from the TN Dept. of Health on current facilities with cases list:

“This list contains all long-term care facilities with ≥1 case in a resident or staff within the last 28 days. The ‘date of most recent positive case’ column reflects the date that the specimen was collected for the facility’s most recent case.

Facilities with no cases in the past 14 days are eligible for visitation, according to the guidelines from the Office of Health Licensure and Regulation.”