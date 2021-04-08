‘He’s iconic’: Zoo Knoxville CEO admires Jack Hanna and remembers his legacy

In this Sept. 5, 2013 photo, Jack Hanna stands at the front entrance of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Powell, Ohio. Hanna has been a part of the zoo for over the past 35 years, as it has has expanded to more than 500 acres. The zoo now attracts as many as 2.3 million visitors a year. In May 2014, Safari Africa is scheduled to open, giving giraffes, lions, monkeys and other animals a 43-acre home. (AP Photo/The Columbus Dispatch, Tom Dodge)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Zoo Knoxville’s President and CEO Lisa New is proud to say Jack Hanna is a native of Knoxville. She says he started his wildlife career at Zoo Knoxville with a local veterinarian.

Hanna was diagnosed with dementia, now believed to be Alzheimer’s disease.

In a letter written by the Hanna women, they talk about his love for wildlife and spreading awareness through media and within the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

“Jack’s had a very successful career and is a very personable and amicable person with lots of charisma. The news that his health has deteriorated is very sad and we certainly wish him the best.” Lisa New

New says Hanna is a staple to the Knoxville wildlife community, always recognizable. There is a special fondness they have for him, as he has fond memories of Knoxville.