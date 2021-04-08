‘He’s iconic’: Zoo Knoxville CEO admires Jack Hanna and remembers his legacy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Zoo Knoxville’s President and CEO Lisa New is proud to say Jack Hanna is a native of Knoxville. She says he started his wildlife career at Zoo Knoxville with a local veterinarian.
Hanna was diagnosed with dementia, now believed to be Alzheimer’s disease.
In a letter written by the Hanna women, they talk about his love for wildlife and spreading awareness through media and within the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.
“Jack’s had a very successful career and is a very personable and amicable person with lots of charisma.
The news that his health has deteriorated is very sad and we certainly wish him the best.”Lisa New
New says Hanna is a staple to the Knoxville wildlife community, always recognizable. There is a special fondness they have for him, as he has fond memories of Knoxville.