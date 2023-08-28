KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The impact of a well-known Knoxville singer who was killed the day before Thanksgiving nearly two years ago now continues to be felt by the recipient of a lifesaving kidney transplant.

Alonzo Rodgers was murdered on Nicolas Avenue in Knoxville and his case has still not been solved.

Last year, his final recorded song was released and today we’re learning more about the physical legacy he has left behind.

Alonzo Rodgers had a powerful voice and, according to his friends, a heart of gold. The tragedy of his death has provided a gift of life for a woman hundreds of miles away.

Teresa Schlosser lives in Ohio and has been waiting for a kidney donor for roughly eight years. She’s an O blood type and has high antibodies which makes it hard to find a match.

“It was very scary for me,” she said. “I didn’t know if I would get one or not.”

That is until one day she got a call from an unknown number.

“On 11-28-2021 I was shopping. It was right after Thanksgiving and I received a call in the grocery store,” Schlosser said.

She almost didn’t answer the phone but something told her to pick up.

“They had just told me that it was a young person who had a tragic accident and amazingly enough you match up pretty well, and I was like number one on this list,” she stated.

It was Alonzo’s kidney, but she didn’t know it at the time. It would be three months later until she was able to write the family of the donor. Rodgers’ mom wrote back.

“She [Alonzo’s mom] called me,” Schlosser said. “We’ve talked on the phone.”

The two were able to share their stories and Teresa was able to learn about Alonzo’s powerful voice.

“I found him on YouTube and I can tell you, that was such a wonderful feeling to be able to watch my donor,” Schlosser said.

She said listening to his music makes her feel closer to the man who helped save her life.

“He’s my hero. He’s my angel.”

Schlosser has a picture of Rodgers and the letter his mother wrote framed in her home.

She also told us the hospital where she received Rodgers’ kidney does a pinwheel memorial every year for all the organ donors. She goes to honor his life-saving contribution.