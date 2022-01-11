KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The inaugural App Blitz event will be hosted by tnAchieves Friday, Jan. 14. The Knox County App Blitz event is hosted in an effort to increase the likelihood of students enrolling in college directly following high school.

The tnAchieves organization that is nonprofit and has been providing scholarships with mentor support since 2008.

Friday, Jan. 14, volunteers will visit each Knox County high school to provide individualized support to high school seniors by answering questions and providing encouragement as students fill out their college applications.

Executive Director of tnAchieves, Krissy DeAlejandro says, “We intend to build a groundswell of community support that gives students the confidence to make exciting and important steps towards college. A successful Knox County College App Blitz event results in every Knox County high school senior having the opportunity to complete a college application.”

TN Promise provides all high school seniors the opportunity to attend a community or technical college tuition free. For those who are interested in tnAchieves and TN Promise visit https://www.tn.gov/tnpromise for more information.