High school seniors surprised with 200 blue and white Senior Spirit Balls

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Farragut High School seniors who went to pick up their caps, gowns, yearbooks, to pay final fees, turn in computers and get graduation tickets were surprised with an array of 200 blue and white Senior Spirit Balls lining both sides of the entire driveway.

Each ballon is personalized with the senior’s name and a congratulatory message from a loved one or close friend. The Senior Spirit Balls were ordered by FHS parents, with Glandon’s company has handled all the details of the balloons and the early morning installation. A few student volunteers helped with the installation at 6 a.m. on Friday morning.

Above the Rest Balloons is donating 45% of the sales back to Farragut High School who will use the funds to help defray graduation expenses and assist students with senior costs. Glandon and her staff presented a check for $5,400 to FHS administration and student volunteers.

Above the Rest Balloon Event and Designs is headquartered in Knoxville and founded in 2006. The company has won international design awards, and Glandon has often taught at balloon industry educational events.