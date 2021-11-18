KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man wanted on outstanding warrant was arrested late Wednesday after Knox County deputies were led on a high-speed chase that ended when the suspect crashed into two mobile homes.

Deputies responded to a report of a man passed out in a vehicle in front of a Weigel’s on East Emory Road at around 11:30 p.m. When the deputies arrived, they found a male unconscious inside a white SUV in front of the store.

Investigators attempted to remove the driver, identified as 28-year-old Cody Murphy, from the car after verbal commands were not heeded. That’s when deputies said Murphy started the vehicle, reversed the car into a deputy cruiser and fled the parking lot. The door of the SUV also hit a deputy during this sequence.

Deputies began pursuing the vehicle on Emory Rd. At one point, the suspect pulled into the Food City parking lot attempting to evade officers before continuing down West Beaver Creek to Harrell Road.

He eventually crashed his vehicle between two mobile homes in the 7700 block of Clinton Highway. Murphy was found hiding beneath a home a short time later and was taken into custody.

Deputies found various drugs, including fentanyl, on Murphy along with items consistent with the sale and distribution of narcotics. He also had his license revoked and an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.

Murphy’s been charged with aggravated assault, driving on a revoked license, reckless driving, vandalism, various drug violations along with more undisclosed charges forthcoming. He’s been taken to Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility for booking.