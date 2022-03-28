KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A High Wind Watch will be in effect for the Smokies on Wednesday.

The High Wind Watch will start Wednesday afternoon and last through Thursday morning. Wind gusts up to 80 mph will be possible in the Smokies.

Near Knoxville, we will see gusts up to 30 mph at times, but no Wind Advisory has been issued yet.

Wind gusts expected for Wednesday

As a result of the winds, highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s.

Periods of rain, which may be heavy at times, will move in late Wednesday night through very early on Thursday. A strong to severe storm may be possible with damaging winds being the biggest threat.