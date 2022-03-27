KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A burn ban has been issued for Knox, Sevier and Blount Counties on March 27.

According to the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department, the ban is due to high winds and low humidity making the fire risk high. The Sevier County EMA asks that people refrain from any open burning.

Rural Metro Fire also shared about the risk of fire asking people not to burn outside as the “winds that are coming could spread that fire and burn your house or your neighbors.”

The National Weather Service said while temperatures will not be hot, vegetation is dry and humidity levels will be very low in the afternoon. NWS said this along with high winds could led to fires quickly getting out of hand.