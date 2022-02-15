With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Knoxville using rankings from Tripadvisor. These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. Tupelo Honey

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,700 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1 Market Sq, Knoxville, TN 37902-1405

#29. Aubrey’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (482 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6005 Brookvale Ln, Knoxville, TN 37919-4006

#28. Myrtle’s Chicken + Beer

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (172 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 13 Market Square, Knoxville, TN 37902-1405

#27. Tomato Head

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,227 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 12 Market Sq, Knoxville, TN 37902-1404

#26. Corner 16

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (64 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 9637 Kroger Park Dr, Knoxville, TN 37922-5879

#25. Lonesome Dove Knoxville

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (253 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 100 N Central St, Knoxville, TN 37902-1007

#24. Sweet P’s BBQ and Soul House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (366 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3725 Maryville Pike, Knoxville, TN 37920-6141

#23. Brazeiros Churrascaria – Brazilian Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (355 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 6901 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919

#22. Cafe 4

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,059 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4 Market Sq, Knoxville, TN 37902-1430

#21. The Burgers

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (163 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $

– Address: 3701 Sutherland Ave, Knoxville, TN 37919-4338

#20. Aubrey’s Strawberry Plains

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (385 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 805 Huckleberry Springs Rd, Knoxville, TN 37924-4347

#19. Lakeside Tavern

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (578 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 10911 Concord Park Dr, Knoxville, TN 37922-6697

#18. Sweet P’s Downtown Dive

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (256 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 410 W Jackson Ave Pay for Parking lots adjacent to and across the street, Knoxville, TN 37902-1307

#17. Parkside Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (502 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 338 N Peters Rd, Knoxville, TN 37922-7508

#16. Smoky Mountain Brewery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (404 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 11308 Parkside Dr, Knoxville, TN 37934-1971

#15. Calhoun’s On The River

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,386 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 400 Neyland Dr, Knoxville, TN 37902-2408

#14. Balter Beerworks

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (264 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 100 S Broadway St, Knoxville, TN 37902-1901

#13. Not Watsons Kitchen + Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (508 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 15 Market Sq, Knoxville, TN 37902-1405

#12. Pete’s Coffee Shop Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (424 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 540 Union Ave, Knoxville, TN 37902-2113

#11. Calhoun’s Turkey Creek

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (740 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 625 Turkey Cove Ln Pinnacle Shopping Center, Knoxville, TN 37934-1916

#10. The French Market Creperie

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (747 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: French, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 412 W Clinch Ave, Knoxville, TN 37902-2101

#9. Stock & Barrel

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,399 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 35 Market Sq Suite 101, Knoxville, TN 37902-1418

#8. Calhoun’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (265 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 10020 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37922-3321

#7. Chesapeake’s Downtown

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,056 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 600 Union Ave, Knoxville, TN 37902-2018

#6. Copper Cellar Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (646 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1807 Cumberland Ave, Knoxville, TN 37916-3009

#5. Chesapeake’s West Knoxville

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (666 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 9630 Parkside Dr, Knoxville, TN 37922-2201

#4. Nick & J’s Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (612 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 1526 Lovell Rd, Knoxville, TN 37932-2023

#3. Connors Steak & Seafood

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,701 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 10915 Turkey Dr, Knoxville, TN 37934-1970

#2. Corner16

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (830 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1640 Bob Kirby Rd, Knoxville, TN 37931-4605

#1. Calhoun’s on Bearden Hill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (895 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6515 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919-4826

