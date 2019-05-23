Highway 321 in Blount County reopens after fire spreads to used car lot
LOUISVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Highway 321 in Blount County has reopened at Carver Road after a debris fire spread to a nearby used car lot.
The Blount County Fire Department says someone was burning some debris outside, but the fire got out of control and spread to a used car lot.
Several cars caught on fire, which were all lost. A house and outbuilding were in danger, but firefighters were able to contain the fire before it reached the home.
Black smoke can be seen in the area. No injuries have been reported.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
VA agrees to pay Madisonville WWII...
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Tennessee Highway Safety Office kicks...
Local News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Teens taken to hospital after Fort Dickerson Quarry jump
- Knoxville firefighters highlight dangers, safety prevention with clothes dryers
- Family identifies Gray man who drowned in Cherokee Lake
- Stay weather aware when camping in the Smokies
- VA agrees to pay Madisonville WWII veteran's medical bills
- Highway 321 in Blount County reopens after fire spreads to used car lot
- Tennessee Highway Safety Office kicks off 'Click It or Ticket' campaign
National News
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Revisiting France, and recalling D-Day's horror and triumph
- AP sources: Pentagon proposing a troop buildup in Mideast
- Runaway barges threaten dam in another day of Midwest storms
- Legal experts: California reporter did not commit crime
- Annual 'Dr. Beach' list names Oahu's Kailua best in America
- Democratic pledges against big money come with an asterisk
- Liberal groups want 2020 Dems to back Pentagon spending cuts