Highway 321 in Blount County reopens after fire spreads to used car lot

Posted: May 22, 2019 04:30 PM EDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 05:23 AM EDT

LOUISVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Highway 321 in Blount County has reopened at Carver Road after a debris fire spread to a nearby used car lot.

The Blount County Fire Department says someone was burning some debris outside, but the fire got out of control and spread to a used car lot.

Several cars caught on fire, which were all lost. A house and outbuilding were in danger, but firefighters were able to contain the fire before it reached the home.

Black smoke can be seen in the area. No injuries have been reported.

