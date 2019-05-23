Highway 321 in Blount County reopens after fire spreads to used car lot Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo courtesy of Smoky Mountain Motors manager Ty Bennett) [ + - ] Video Video

LOUISVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Highway 321 in Blount County has reopened at Carver Road after a debris fire spread to a nearby used car lot.

The Blount County Fire Department says someone was burning some debris outside, but the fire got out of control and spread to a used car lot.

Several cars caught on fire, which were all lost. A house and outbuilding were in danger, but firefighters were able to contain the fire before it reached the home.

Black smoke can be seen in the area. No injuries have been reported.