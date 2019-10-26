Highway 441 closed between Gatlinburg and Cherokee, NC due to high winds and downed trees

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Highway 441 closed between Gatlinburg and Cherokee, North Caroline due to high winds and downed trees.

Newfound Gap Road, Laurel Creek Road, and Cades Cove Loop Road are all currently closed due to downed trees.

Winds are expected to grow stronger into Saturday evening with a High Wind Warning in effect until 5 a.m. Sunday.

All roadways will remain closed until the warning is lifted.

Hikers are advised to avoid hiking during the warning in the Great Smoky Mountains. Park visitor centers, campgrounds and picnic areas remain open at this time.

GSMNP now closing Little River Road, Elkmont Campground, and Cades Cove Campground.

Rangers are helping campers evacuate as the winds continue to strengthen, along with potential heavy rains.

As of 4:15 p.m. Cades Cove campers are allowed to stay, but incoming campers will not be allowed in the area.

6 On Your Side Storm Team saying that these are non-thunderstorm winds that are estimated at 60-plus MPH.