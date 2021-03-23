Highway 90 reopens in Campbell County after rockslide

DUFF, Tenn. (WATE) – Highway 90 is now back open Tuesday morning in Campbell County following a rockslide last month.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday the emergency work on Highway 90 in the Duff community had been completed.

Repairs have been underway since the rockslide happened at the end of February due to heavy rain. The sheriff’s office said work near the White Oak community was done ahead of schedule.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation had originally said work could take until the end of March.