Highway Patrol releases crash report involving unmarked Roane County deputy pickup

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol has released its initial report on a Friday morning crash in Harriman involving a Roane County Sheriff’s deputy.

According to the report, Damarcus Lyons, 38, was turning left in a Chevy Camaro at the intersection of Highway 70 and Pine Ridge Road when detective Bryan Walker, 46, struck him in an unmarked Ford F-150 pickup truck.

While the left turn signal light was flashing yellow as Lyons was making his turn, the traffic light for the detective, traveling westbound on Highway 70, turned from red to green. Walker struck Lyons’ right-front passenger side door.

Lyons’ passenger, Alvin Curry, had to be extricated from the vehicle. No one was injured and charges are pending against Lyons.

THP confirmed the sequence of events through interviews with witnesses and video reviews of nearby businesses.