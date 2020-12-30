Highway patrol releases image of pickup sought in fatal Christmas Eve hit-and-run near Powell

Tennessee Highway Patrol released this image of a pickup they say was involved in a fatal hit and run near Powell on Christmas Eve

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Photos believed to show a pickup involved in a fatal hit-and-run on Christmas Eve were released by the Tennessee Highway Patrol on Wednesday.

The images are screenshots taken from video that displays a vehicle of interest, possibly a slate color 2011-2016 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck. The vehicle appears to have stock aluminum wheels and will have front end damage, according to information from the highway patrol.

Troopers were dispatched to the area around 7:18 p.m. on December 24, on State Route 131 (East Emory Road) at the Knox County Public Library, Halls Branch.

If you have any information that will help investigators, please contact the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Knoxville District Regional Dispatch Center at (865) 544-3380, option 2, attention Sergeant Joe Walker, Criminal Investigation Division.