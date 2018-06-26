Hiker using body cam footage to dispute arrest by park rangers Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) - A man arrested in Great Smoky Mountains National Park is questioning the methods used by park rangers during the arrest and has provided WATE 6 On Your Side with body camera footage of the incident.

John Hanson was walking in the park when he says rangers detained him for illegally having a dog on a national trail. The body cam footage shows park rangers hitting Hanson while he is on the ground. Rangers also deployed a stun gun while subduing Hanson.

Hanson was charged with interfering with an officer and marijuana possession.

While he admits he did something wrong, he questions why deputies didn't put him in handcuffs before they walked with him miles back to the trailhead.

Park officials said they cannot comment on the incident as it is a pending court case. A spokesperson said their internal review found the rangers' actions were within their policy and training.