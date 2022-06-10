MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — The Morristown community is grieving the loss of 28-year-old Haley Rouse after the Hillcrest Elementary school teacher was involved in a fatal car crash on Tuesday.

Those that knew Rouse said she had a love for her friends, family, her animals, and most importantly, education.

“She always was there helping and supporting, bringing food to the students, playing with them, having art activities. She was very involved,” executive director of HOLA Lakeway Betsy Hurst said. “I will remember her passion and her desire to become a teacher.”

One of Rouse’s close friends, Brittney Moore said it’s a desire that came naturally. Rouse always knew she wanted to be a teacher.

“She wanted so badly to work at a school in her hometown just like her mom did,” Moore said. “If she wasn’t working her job, she was doing after school care with kids. She was just always in the community doing something, somehow for someone else.”

What made Rouse a great teacher according to Moore, is because of who she was as a person.

“She was just always the type of person who was there whenever you called. She really liked to be there for all of her friends. It was very, very important to her,” Moore said.

Rouse’s love for supporting others is what has impacted the community the most. Especially her students.

“She really just loved that connection with the kids because a lot of these kids especially in our school system in Morristown just have a hard time and she was that safe space for a lot of these kids and they loved her for that,” Moore said.

Hillcrest Elementary is also accepting donations to create buddy benches in honor of Haley who they say made sure no student was ever alone.

On Friday, June 10 a Friends Reception will be held from 4-7 p.m. and a funeral service will follow at Buffalo Trail Baptist Church. On Saturday at 11 a.m. there will be a funeral service at Mitchell Springs Cemetery.