Historic Eugenia Williams mansion up for sale

Knoxville, Tenn. (WATE) – The Eugenia Williams mansion has been sitting vacant for years. The last time anyone from the public stepped foot into the home was in 2015.

“I think it’s a really good step for this property for the past several years the University of Tennessee has looked at different options for how to incorporate this property into their campus but nothing has really worked,” said Todd Morgan the Executive Director for Knox Heritage.

Once the home is sold, there are plans in place to keep the historic building standing thanks to protective preservation with Knoxville Heritage being involved in the buyers bidding process.

“It would protect the property from demolition and it would monitor the exterior of the house,” said Morgan. “So if anyone wanted to make changes to the exterior of the house it would be reviewed according to the secretary of interior standards going forward.”

The mansion offers some features you may not expect from a home built in the 1940s.

Like a dishwasher or ice trays. However there are other features like a marble mantle and crystal door knobs in the master bathroom.

The new owners are not the only ones benefiting from the sale.

The University of Tennessee is also thinking about future students with the money that could be coming in.

“That goes to the University of Tennessee they are actually working on developing a scholarship program so the funds from the sale would go into the scholarship program and hopefully be able to benefit a lot of students going forward,” said Morgan.