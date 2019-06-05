Historic TVA kiln discovered in Norris

NORRIS, Tenn. (WATE) – An 85-year-old kiln was found on the property of a Tennessee Valley Authority engineering complex in Norris and still has an air of mystery surrounding its brick walls.

The TVA announced the kiln’s discovery Monday, and on Tuesday, offered tours for a closer look.

The “Norris Kiln,” we’re told, was put to use in the 1930s and likely used through the 50s. It was re-discovered recently after fate struck a fire.

In 2016, one of the buildings on the TVA’s property was struck by lightning. Below the building, laying somewhat dormant and undisturbed for years, was the kiln.

During the process of cleanup and debris removal, the TVA says they noticed a small hole in the wall, with brickwork behind it. Something, they said, had been hidden and closed off.

It was the historic kiln, a site that is unique for our area and possibly the country, the TVA says.

Archaeologists are still working the site, saying the closest design to the “Norris Kiln” is a kiln in Poland.

The TVA is still searching around the area of the kiln to see if there are intact portions that, like the kiln itself before recently, are waiting to be unearthed.