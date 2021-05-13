‘Hit Me With Your Best Shot’ disc golf tournament happening this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Athens Parks and Recreation Department’s “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” disc golf tournament will be May 15- 16 at the Athens Regional Park course.

Tee Times will begin at 8:00 a.m. each day and will continue every 10 minutes until 2:30 p.m. The tournament will feature 148 players from nine states.

This is a Pro/AM B Tier PDGA sanctioned event that is managed by Bluegrass Disc Golf of Bowling Green, Ky.

“In 2011 when we designed the first 9 holes and opened to the public, quite frankly people were wondering what disc golf was. Today, we have one of the most played courses anywhere. […] It is very satisfying to see this type of event come to our course after a decade of hard work. I encourage the public to support this event,” said Austin Fesmire, Director of Parks and Recreation.

The event is free to watch and the course will be closed to public play.

“I guarantee you if you come watch the pros throw for distance on hole number 1, you will be amazed at how far a disc can be thrown and you will be telling your friends about it,” said Fesmire.

For more information visit: https://www.pdga.com/tour/event/48344 or http://www.bluegrassdiscgolf.org/Athens.html