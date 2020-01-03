Hiwassee College donor asks for refund

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man who donated $100,000 to Hiwassee College is now asking for his money back.

Last May, Hiwassee College closed after being in operation for more than 170 years – leading to student outcry, confusion and protests.

According to court documents, in March, William Harmon, a doctor from Maryville entered into an oral contract with the college to pay $100,000 to help build a library area.

The suit says Harmon paid the money in April.

The suit also claims the college did not use the money to build the library and won’t — since it is closing, so the school is in breach of contract.

Harmon is asking that once the sale of the college is complete that he be repaid his money.

