Holiday Festival of Lights at The Cove at Concord Park opens

CONCORD, Tenn. (WATE) – Monday night, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs kicked off the annual Holiday Festival of Lights at The Cove at Concord Park with a ribbon cutting.

The Festival of Lights was on full display and started a full three weeks earlier than in past years.

The holiday lights illuminated nearly a mile of greenway trails, plus, visitors could also enjoy a number of fire pits. Pets are also welcome.

Although the event is free, the county is collecting non-perishable food items for the Love Kitchen.

You can see all the lights at Concord Park each night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. through New Years Eve, with the exception of Christmas Day. Santa will also be at the Holiday Festival of Lights Friday and Saturday nights.

