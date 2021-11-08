KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With the Thanksgiving holiday just around the corner, food is top of mind for community groups. If you’re thinking of hosting a holiday food drive, an East Tennessee food bank created a list to help.
Organizers with Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee on Monday shared food drive items for the upcoming holidays.
“Hosting a food drive is an easy way to gather friends and family together for a great purpose,” the nonprofit’s social media post states.
The list of items includes the following:
- Rice
- Instant mashed potatoes
- Canned yams
- Canned pumpkin
- Boxed stuffing
- Canned vegetables
- Canned meat
- Canned beans
- Canned cranberry sauce
Groups that are interested in creating a food drive for Second Harvest can contact their food drive coordinator: Dylan@secondharvestetn.org
The food bank is also offering mobile distributions for the month of November.
Coordinators say Second Harvest’s Mobile Distribution brings a truck to a designated area for folks to drive-thru to receive food. For more details about each distribution, please head over to our website: https://secondharvestetn.org/events/ For questions about our Mobile Distributions, please email Jennifer@secondharvestetn.org