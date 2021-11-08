KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With the Thanksgiving holiday just around the corner, food is top of mind for community groups. If you’re thinking of hosting a holiday food drive, an East Tennessee food bank created a list to help.

Organizers with Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee on Monday shared food drive items for the upcoming holidays.

“Hosting a food drive is an easy way to gather friends and family together for a great purpose,” the nonprofit’s social media post states.

The list of items includes the following:

Rice

Instant mashed potatoes

Canned yams

Canned pumpkin

Boxed stuffing

Canned vegetables

Canned meat

Canned beans

Canned cranberry sauce

Groups that are interested in creating a food drive for Second Harvest can contact their food drive coordinator: Dylan@secondharvestetn.org

The food bank is also offering mobile distributions for the month of November.

Coordinators say Second Harvest’s Mobile Distribution brings a truck to a designated area for folks to drive-thru to receive food. For more details about each distribution, please head over to our website: https://secondharvestetn.org/events/ For questions about our Mobile Distributions, please email Jennifer@secondharvestetn.org