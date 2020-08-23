Home & Garden show taking place in Knoxville over the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Home & Garden show took place in Knoxville this weekend.
Hundreds of vendors were set up at the Knoxville Expo Center off Clinton Highway.
Organizers say they were conscious about health and safety at the show amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We do have a mask requirement, if you come to the show and don’t have on, we will provide one for you for free. Also, we have hand sanitizer in the building, social distancing, we have one-way aisles and we don’t have every booth sold purposefully.”David Pardi
