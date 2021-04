DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A home in Dandridge is a total loss after an early morning fire on Saturday.

New Market Volunteer Fire Department among several other fire depts. responded to the house fire on Old Dandridge Pike around 6 a.m.

The New Market Volunteer Fire Department confirmed the family did not suffer any injuries, but did lose their belongings in the fire.

Once more information becomes available, we’ll update you on this story.