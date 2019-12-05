Homeowner rescued from Monday morning house fire dies from injuries

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The man whom Knoxville fire crews rescued early Monday after responding to a North Knoxville house fire has died, fire officials said Thursday.

According to Knoxville fire spokesman DJ Corcoran, the house fire has claimed the life of an 82-year-old man, Charles Dawson Shultz.

Shultz had been found by fire crews in the hallway of the home when they responded to the early morning incident at 433 Quincy Ave. on Dec. 2. Neighbors had reported seeing flames.

Shultz was initially rushed to University of Tennessee Medical Center then transported to Vanderbilt Burn Center in Nashville to be treated for his injuries. He passed away there Thursday morning.

Fire investigators determine the origin of the fire to be near or around a ceiling light on the front porch, KFD officials said.

