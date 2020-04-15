Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Free statewide COVID-19 drive-thru testing locations to open this weekend
Closings
There are currently 39 active closings. Click for more details.

Honor Guards unable to perform military tributes during coronavirus pandemic

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way burials are conducted at military ceremonies in East Tennessee.

WATE 6 On Your Side’s Don Dare talked Wednesday with a volunteer Honor Guard leader and a cemetery director about what they’re telling families.

Burials continue at the two state veteran cemeteries in East Tennessee; however, military tributes by Honor Guard units have temporarily been suspended.

Over the last four weeks, cemetery director Kevin Knowles has had to tell family members of veterans that their loved one’s service will be very different because of the pandemic.

The chapels are closed at both state military cemeteries in Knoxville. The funeral grounds are unusually quiet, there is no sound of either “Taps” or a rifle volley.

“We are basically still doing interments. We allow families to come out. We are encouraging families of 10 or less to come. They are able to watch the interment and keep their social distancing at the same time.”

Kevin Knowles – Cemetery Director

The East Tennessee Volunteer Honor Guard unit held 341 full military services in 2019, but when the state limited all social gatherings in mid-March of 2020, the Honor Guard stood down.

“We did our last funeral on March 16. That was the day they (the state) did the shelter in place.”

Reed Gerhardt – President East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard

Many Honor Guard members are 65 and older the age that health experts consider vulnerable to COVID-19.

“We decided at that point since almost all of our people are at risk, we would no longer do anymore until you are able to have crowds over ten.”

Reed Gerhardt

At both cemeteries there have been about 30 interments since mid-March, but all ceremonies have been postponed.

“It’s heartbreaking in a way because all of us more than likely lost someone close to us how hard it is and how supportive we want to be of the family.”

Kevin Knowles

Reed Gerhardt, president of the East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard says his unit has plans when it returns.

“We will be practicing social distancing. We have decided on a plan that will protect ourselves, our families, and the families of the deceased.”

Gerhardt

When the all-clear order is given by the state, military services will resume.

“We want to try to get back to normal as fast as we can and be able to provide honors for the veterans we inter here.”

Knowles

The various Honor Guard units throughout East Tennessee say there will eventually be military services, they do want to return because they say veterans deserve full honors.

They will do so, only when it is safe for all of us to go back to our normal routine.

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Head lice drug emerges as potential coronavirus treatment, studies show

Thumbnail for the video titled "Head lice drug emerges as potential coronavirus treatment, studies show"

Officials prepare for second wave of COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials prepare for second wave of COVID-19"

Trump reverses course on power to 'reopen' states amid virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump reverses course on power to 'reopen' states amid virus"

Kroger, grocery union calling for government to recognize workers as temporary ‘first responders’

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kroger, grocery union calling for government to recognize workers as temporary ‘first responders’"

General Motors completes first set of ventilators

Thumbnail for the video titled "General Motors completes first set of ventilators"

Fauci: 'We're not there yet' on key steps to reopen economy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fauci: 'We're not there yet' on key steps to reopen economy"

Knoxville mayor releases statement on proposed Knox County plan to reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville mayor releases statement on proposed Knox County plan to reopen"

103-year-old woman recovers from coronavirus in Kentucky

Thumbnail for the video titled "103-year-old woman recovers from coronavirus in Kentucky"

Business owners react to Knox Co. Mayor Jacobs' 6-week phased reopening plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business owners react to Knox Co. Mayor Jacobs' 6-week phased reopening plan"

Maryville College opening dorms for Blount Memorial staff

Thumbnail for the video titled "Maryville College opening dorms for Blount Memorial staff"

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs talks about his phased reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs talks about his phased reopening"

Nashville woman sewing masks for children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nashville woman sewing masks for children"

Lessons learned by health care field during COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lessons learned by health care field during COVID-19 pandemic"

Tennessee Department of Health working on high-priority cases of COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee Department of Health working on high-priority cases of COVID-19"

Dollywood reducing salaries, furloughing workers until it reopens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dollywood reducing salaries, furloughing workers until it reopens"

Fauci: Virus determines when US can safely reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fauci: Virus determines when US can safely reopen"

TVA video shows destruction of high voltage line, towers during tornado in Chattanooga area

Thumbnail for the video titled "TVA video shows destruction of high voltage line, towers during tornado in Chattanooga area"

Trump claims 'total' authority to reopen economy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump claims 'total' authority to reopen economy"

'Social distance powwows' attract thousands online

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Social distance powwows' attract thousands online"

TN lawmakers divided on reopening commerce

Thumbnail for the video titled "TN lawmakers divided on reopening commerce"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter