KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A group of women who served the United States Armed Forces will head to Washington, D.C. this week thanks to HonorAir Knoxville. More than 130 East Tennessee female veterans will visit the memorials constructed in honor of their service.

This particular flight mission had originally been scheduled for April 2020 in conjunction with the 100th anniversary of Women’s Suffrage, but organizers had to twice reschedule it. HonorAir Knoxville resumed flights to Washington for veterans earlier this year with Flight No. 30 after a hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, the mission is resuming to carry the female veterans to Washington to see the memorials and sites at our nation’s capitol. Flight 31 will depart from Knoxville at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 with a scheduled return to Knoxville at 7:40 p.m.

The public is invited to celebrate the women in a Welcome Home Celebration at McGhee Tyson Airport.

HonorAir Knoxville was established and is presented by Prestige Cleaners. Its goal is to honor East Tennessee World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans by flying them to Washington D.C. to see the memorials built in their honor.