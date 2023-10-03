KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A group of veterans who served in the United States Armed Forces will journey to Washington, D.C. on Wednesday thanks to HonorAir Knoxville. It will be the organization’s 33rd flight.

Flight 33 will depart from McGhee Tyson Airport on Oct. 4 at 9 a.m. and will return around 7:40 p.m. More than 130 East Tennessee veterans who served overseas will be a part of the journey.

The trip is a gift for veterans to travel to Washington in a one-day, all-expense paid trip to see the World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War memorials, the Marine, Navy and Air Force memorials, and the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Since October 2007 HonorAir has taken 32 flights and thousands of East Tennessee veterans to Washington, D.C.

The public is invited to a Welcome Home Celebration at McGhee Tyson Airport on Wednesday night.