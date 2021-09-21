HonorAir postpones flight to honor female veterans for second time

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tuesday, HonorAir Knoxville announced that it is postponing its flight that had been scheduled for October 6. This is the second time the flight has been postponed. It was originally supposed to take place in April 2020 in conjunction with the 100th anniversary of Women’s Suffrage.
Eddie Mannis, the founder of HonorAir, wrote on Facebook that they hope to hold the 30th mission in April of 2022. The flight will be a flight to honor female veterans. It was postponed after an ongoing conversation with their medical personnel according to Mannis.
A new date has not been confirmed at this time. The group also shared that there will also be a new date for the orientation meeting.
HonorAir Knoxville takes WWII, Korean and Vietnam veterans on an all-expenses paid trip from East Tennessee to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials built to honor
