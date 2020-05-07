Honoring those serving during the coronavirus pandemic

Breaking News
TN Coronavirus: 14,096 cases, 237 deaths as of Thursday
FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) – People in Farragut gathered Thursday morning to honor those on the front lines against COVID-19.

A parade held as part of National Nurses Week kicked off in front of Tennova Health in Turkey Creek.

Town of Farragut Mayor Ron Williams took a moment to thank those who serve as well and Tennova Health CEO Tony Benton explaining why this year means so much more.

National Nurses Week continues through Tuesday, May 12.

 

