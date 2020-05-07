Honoring those serving during the coronavirus pandemic

FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) – People in Farragut gathered Thursday morning to honor those on the front lines against COVID-19.
A parade held as part of National Nurses Week kicked off in front of Tennova Health in Turkey Creek.
Town of Farragut Mayor Ron Williams took a moment to thank those who serve as well and Tennova Health CEO Tony Benton explaining why this year means so much more.
National Nurses Week continues through Tuesday, May 12.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: April 2020
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- LIST: COVID-19 assessment sites in East Tennessee
- Preserving the pandemic: East Tennessee History Center records stories from COVID-19
- Coronavirus: Is antibody testing a problem-solver?
- National Nurse Appreciation Week: Highlighting everyday heroes
- Buyers still outweigh inventory: Knoxville housing market thriving during pandemic
- Reopening Tennessee: TN School of Beauty reopens for salon services, classes; offering free cuts for essential workers
- Trump blocks Dr. Fauci from testifying in front of House lawmakers on nation’s COVID-19 response
- Health Care workers being matched to facilities seeking staff
- Research professor involved in COVID-19 project found shot to death in Pittsburgh
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: State issues guidelines for bowling alleys, mini-golf, arcades, dance classes
- Coronavirus in Knoxville: Tennessee Theatre anxiously awaiting return of guests, taking advantage of pandemic downtime
- TN Coronavirus: 13,938 cases, 239 deaths. Tests reach 227,101
- The second virus wave: How bad will it be as lockdowns ease?