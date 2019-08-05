Hoovers and Feathers animal rescue to close its doors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Hooves and Feathers, a farm animal humane society in Knoxville, announced on Monday that it will start closing its doors for good.

According to a Facebook post by the group, the rescue organization is no longer sustainable.

“We always want to give all of our animals the best care possible, but it has become too big a financial challenge,” according to the post.

The group stopped accepting new animals from law enforcement on Friday.

According to the post, the closing process will take a long time because the group wants to make sure the animals will be in good hands.

“Our work and your support has ensured that 145 farm animals were able to find healing, love, and better situations. We will strive to be as transparent as possible in the coming days about the progress of our closure and dissolution,” the post said.