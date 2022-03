KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Looking for the perfect way to hop into March? You can now adopt a rabbit from Young-Williams Animal Center for a donation of any amount!

The shelter said on Facebook, these furry friends have all been spayed or neutered and have a microchip. They also have their first dose of the RHDV2 vaccine.

These rabbits are ready to hop right into your house and heart. To see all of the rabbits available for adoption click here.