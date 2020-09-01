Hope for the Hungry expands service; donations help ministry purchase refrigerated trailer

COALFIELD, Tenn. (WATE) — A church-run food bank in Coalfield is expanding its ministry beyond Morgan County.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, dozens of new families started picking up food at the once-a-month giveaway.

WATE 6 On Your Side’s Don Dare returned to Coalfield Tuesday and explains how the church will be able to service more people.

The church now has a refrigerated unit that will be hauled behind the preacher’s powerful pick up truck. To most people, a 20-foot refrigerated box attached to a trailer wouldn’t be a big deal, but it is going to make a big difference to members of Coalfield’s Seventh Day Adventist Church as they broaden their ministry.

Reverend Lonnie Cook was proud to show off the church’s new refrigerated trailer, he says it will be used to transport food to people beyond Morgan County.

The new unit was driven from Coalfield to Jamestown about an hour away last Thursday where nearly 6,000 lbs. of dairy products went to the Fentress County Food Bank.

“This is a prayer answered. We want to do more to help with wholesome healthy food. With this unit, it provides us with the ability to transport and store refrigerated products.” Lonnie Cook

A refrigerator is required when transporting perishable food and the 20-foot long unit was purchased second-hand from Second Harvest Food Bank, all thanks to donations from church members and others.

Preacher Lonnie Cook says his Seventh Day Adventist Church food ministry started three years ago. On the third Friday of every month, bags of food are handed out by volunteers at the Hope for the Hungry feeding mission.

Qualified families from Morgan and Roane counties are eligible for free meals provided to the church by Second Harvest Food Bank. Since the pandemic began in March, the number of people needing food has increased.

Last month, about 160 families received assistance.

Now, once a month, the church’s truck and trailer will travel to other communities, like Jamestown.

When Hope for the Hungry started its food ministry a few years ago, only a handful of people, most of them from the small community of Coalfield, would stop by.

As the word spread, more and more seniors and those on fixed incomes started coming, and then the coronavirus pandemic began.

As Rev. Cook told us, being able to expand their mission into more rural areas of East Tennessee is an answer to prayer.