Horse and mule on the loose for weeks in Anderson County

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – For the last few weeks Anderson County Animal Services have been trying to capture a loose mule and horse.

Charles Porter, director of Animal Services for Anderson County, said he believes the animals were dropped off with a pony near Offut Spur Road.

Once the animals were spotted multiple times, Anderson County Animal Services contacted Hearts of Horse Haven, a local organization, to help capture the animals. So far, the organization has only been able to capture the pony.

“There is a danger, especially at night, if they’re up here on the road and a car strikes them, obviously it’s going to cause a wreck and hurt somebody,” said Porter. “So anytime livestock is loose or outside of its containment area, it is dangerous. It is not something that we really want to continue. We really want to try to get them caught and put up,” said Porter.

Once the animals are caught, they will be taken to a holding facility with Hearts of Horse Haven for evaluation. From there they will receive veterinary care until the owner is found. The care would also continue by the organization until the horses are placed into a permanent home if the owners are not found.

If you have any information on the owner of these animals you’re asked to call Anderson County Animal Shelter at (865) 441-2068.

LATEST STORIES: