DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Lakeside of the Smokies Balloonfest is returning to Dandridge. The fall festival features 15 hot air balloons with tethered and nontethered rides, as well as live music, an antique tractor show, and craft and artisan vendors.

The Jefferson County Festival Charities event runs from 2-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 23-24 at 295 W. Dumplin Valley Road. Single-day tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for children. Two-day tickets are available for $20 and $15, respectively.