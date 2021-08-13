Hot pepper: Frail donkey feeling better after community’s efforts to help him

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — When you think of the expression “it takes a village,” nursing a donkey to health may not be your first thought, but that’s exactly what it took to get Pimento on the path to better health.

East Tennessee Miniature Horse and Donkey Rescue took in the newborn donkey in July. The foal had some conditions that generated hefty vet bills. He also refused to drink formula, preferring goat milk instead.

That prompted the nonprofit to put a call for monetary donations, as well as goat milk. A yard sale and an online fundraiser also brought in money for the foal.

Now Pimento, which means “pepper” in Spanish, is doing much better.

“In the last two or three days he has greatly improved and this morning he was running,” Angela Devine, founder and director of the rescue, said. “He’s really getting a personality now. He’s becoming the typical little foal and got his mouth on everything. I caught him trying to eat a spiderweb this morning.”