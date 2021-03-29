Hotel Knoxville proposed to turn into residential care facility

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The site of Hotel Knoxville could become a residential care facility.

The hotel was sold in 2020 at a foreclosure auction and was then sold again later in 2020 to an investment firm. Melrose Knoxville, which is based in California, bought the property for nearly $17 million.

The new owners have submitted an application to the Knoxville-Knox County Planning Commission to use the site as a senior housing facility.

There, it could be approved, approved with conditions or denied.