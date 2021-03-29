Hotel Knoxville proposed to turn into residential care facility

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The site of Hotel Knoxville could become a residential care facility.

The hotel was sold in 2020 at a foreclosure auction and was then sold again later in 2020 to an investment firm. Melrose Knoxville, which is based in California, bought the property for nearly $17 million.

The new owners have submitted an application to the Knoxville-Knox County Planning Commission to use the site as a senior housing facility.

There, it could be approved, approved with conditions or denied.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter