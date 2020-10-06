Hotel Knoxville purchased for $16.8 million by California investment firm

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Less than six months after being sold at a foreclosure auction, the Knoxville hotel site and property has been sold to an investment firm for nearly $17 million.

According to the Knox County Register of Deeds, the property was sold to Beverly Hills, California-based Melrose Knoxville LLC for $16.8 million. The hotel, last run by Marriott, has been shuttered since April.

Neil Kadisha, CEO and Managing Partner of Omninet, is listed as the new owner of the property. Omninet, a venture capital group, owns over seven million square feet of commercial real estate in the U.S., according to the company’s website.

The property, located at 501 E. Hill Ave., was sold in May for $8.3 million at a foreclosure auction.

No plans for possible future uses of the site have been announced.