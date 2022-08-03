KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A house was on fire this evening as the storms passed through Knoxville.

There were 9-1-1 calls about several lightning strikes in the area and a possible tree was on fire.

Knoxville Fire Department responded to a report about a structured fire at a home on Sanford Road around 10:50 p.m.

Knoxville Fire said that a caller advised that the house was on fire during the storm. The fire appeared to be on the exterior side of the home, on the upper level.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire. However, the home suffered significant damage.

No one was home during the incident, so there were no reported injuries.

Knoxville Fire is further investigating the scene.