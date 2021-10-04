KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — At 8:15 pm Monday night, the Knoxville Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 2400 block of Linden Avenue.

KFD report finding smoke coming from the rear of the house. When crews entered the house, fire was found in the attic area above a bedroom. Firefighters cut a hole above the fire to allow heat to escape, according to KFD this also gave better access to the flames.

The occupants were able to evacuate safely and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.