KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) -- More than 100 people were in Market Square Saturday afternoon in Knoxville to show support for Palestine.

According to the Facebook event page, people were encouraged to "show up and show out in solidarity with Palestine and against the injustice happening in Sheikh Jarrah and the attacks on Al Aqsa. May 15th is also Nakba Day, aka the Palestinian Catastrophe. The day destruction of Palestinian society and homeland began in 1948, along with the displacement of the majority of Palestinian people. This is a peaceful event. We are coming together to show support for Palestine and celebrate the strength and beauty of the people and culture."