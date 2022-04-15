KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Rescue and Rural Metro on Friday rescued a woman who was injured while hiking on House Mountain, a mountain to the northeast of Knoxville which is the highest point in Knox County.

Just before 3 p.m., The Knox County Rescue Squad responded to House Mountain for an injured hiker who had fallen off the trail while hiking.

The woman was taken out of the trail by first responders and assessed by EMS for an ankle injury. Knox County Rescue reported she was in stable condition and is seeking medical attention on her own.

“This is a great reminder for some hiking tips..like to always wear the right footwear when hiking, always plan your hike ahead of time and let someone not hiking know your plan, and bring enough food and drink with you,” Knox County Rescue Squad said Friday.

Photos: Rural Metro Fire



House Mountain is a 527-acre natural area located in Knox County which is managed by the Knox County Parks and Recreation Department. The House Mountain page on the state website said hikers can see as far as 30 miles from the mountain’s 2,100-foot crest.