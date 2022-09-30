KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — People in Anderson, Cumberland and Monroe counties can bring their household hazardous waste to TDEC-run mobile collection sites on Saturday.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) mobile household hazardous waste collection service will be in Anderson, Cumberland, and Monroe counties on Saturday, Oct. 1. People who bring household hazardous waste to the sites do not have to be residents of the listed counties.

Household hazardous waste can include cleaning fluids, pesticides, rechargeable batteries and more.

The drop-off locations are:

Anderson County – Oak Ridge Public Works Department, 100 Woodbury Lane., Oak Ridge, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The contact is Geoff Trabalka at (865) 463-6845.

– Oak Ridge Public Works Department, 100 Woodbury Lane., Oak Ridge, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The contact is Geoff Trabalka at (865) 463-6845. Cumberland County – Cumberland County Complex, 1398 Livingston Rd., Crossville, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. The contact is Conrad Welch at (931) 484-9328.

– Cumberland County Complex, 1398 Livingston Rd., Crossville, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. The contact is Conrad Welch at (931) 484-9328. Monroe County – Monroe County Highway Department, 3475 New Hwy 68, Madisonville, 8 a.m.-noon. The contact is Stacy Chambers at (423) 442-2497.

TDEC says since the program’s inception in 1993, more than 360,000 Tennessee households have properly disposed of more than 23 million pounds of material. There have been over 1,400 one-day collection events.

TDEC also advises that people transporting materials to the site to place containers in sturdy boxes lined with newspaper or plastic to prevent spills and cross-contamination in the trunk of a car or back of a truck. Be sure to keep materials away from children and pets.

For more information on the household hazardous waste mobile collection service, please call 800-287-9013 or visit this TDEC link.