Housing vouchers awarded to Knoxville nonprofit to help prevent homelessness

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — More than 60 emergency housing vouchers were awarded to Knoxville’s Community Development Corporation (KCDC) to help prevent homelessness. The funding for the vouchers was authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act.

“These vouchers will help KCDC get more people into housing who need it the most right now,” Ben Bentley, the KCDC Executive Director and CEO, said. “The pairing of resources through HUD’s Continuum of Care (COC) programs with these EHVs will enable the delivery of rapid housing and support for individuals and families experiencing homelessness.”

The emergency housing vouchers (EHVs) will help assist individuals and families who are homeless, recently homeless, at risk of homelessness, or fleeing or attempting to flee domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking or human trafficking.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) allocated additional emergency housing vouchers (EHVs) to public housing authorities in areas where populations have the greatest need while also considering housing authority capacity and the requirement to ensure geographic diversity, including rural areas.