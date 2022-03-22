GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Newport man who fled military service and lived under a stolen identity for more than 40 years was sentenced to prison on Monday.

Jerry Leon Blankenship, 65, had been dishonest about his name with almost everyone, including his girlfriend of thirty years and the mother of this three children, according to court records.

The story begins in 1976, when Blankenship enlisted in the United States Navy. Following basic training, he deserted to avoid future military service, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Blankenship assumed the identity another individual and established a new life under the stolen name in Newport.

A sentencing memo in Blankenship’s case, authored by his defense attorney, claims Blankenship stole this identity at the suggestion of his wife, who was in a child custody battle at the time. The identity Blankenship assumed is noted as “R.C.” or “Randy Clark” in court documents.

“When [redacted] discovered that Jerry was AWOL from the Navy, she suggested to Jerry that she knew enough of R.C.’s details that Jerry might easily lie and pass for R.C. in order to avoid further trouble with the Navy,” the sentencing memo states. “Jerry considered [redacted] offer, and accepted. Not long after, however, [redacted] too, left… Jerry’s choice to accept [redacted] offer profoundly altered the course of the rest of his life.”

Blankenship did not divorce this wife before becoming involved in a long-term relationship with her grown daughter and operating that business with the stolen identity, according to the U.S Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee.

Since 2005, authorities say Blankenship obtained three fraudulent driver’s licenses in the victim’s name.

Blankenship’s deception was uncovered when he obtained a COVID-19 vaccination at a Newport pharmacy.

“The real victim was notified of the vaccination that the real victim had not received,” a press release states. “Store surveillance video showed Blankenship was the person who had obtained the vaccination under the victim’s name.”

On Monday, Blankenship was sentenced to 25 months in prison after agreeing to plead guilty to an indictment charging him with one court of fraud involving a social security number and one count aggravated identity theft.

Blankenship was given credit for time served since his arrest in May 2021. While in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons, he will be sent to a federal facility in Manchester, Kentucky and receive the “maximum possible amount of home confinement pursuant to the BOP Elderly Offender Pilot Program.

The sentencing memo notes that the US Navy is planning to extradite the defendant for prosecution.

Dozens of letters from supporters are included in the federal case file, including from a retired colonel, and Blankenship’s friends in Cocke County and family members.

“Daddy has always been an incredible, faithful, caring, and honest man (minus the name). He is an outstanding citizen. If ANYONE needed anything, he would be the first there to help. Daddy is well aware of the wrong he has done. This issue started when he was still a kid so to speak. Everyone has done something in their life that they are not proud of. It took him a while to realize his, but at that point he was afraid it was too late to correct it,” said Blankenship’s daughter in a character letter to the court.

“I fully understand that Randy made some very unwise choices,” wrote retired US Army Colonel James L. Holloway Jr. “Some of those choices were made forty years ago and can be attributed to immaturity. Nonetheless, Randy has demonstrated that he has been completely honest and professional in all his dealings with my wife and me.”

Blankenship is expected to face a military tribunal for his desertion.