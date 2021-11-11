KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new scholarship at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville that will honor someone with a family to the military or someone coming from a service academy/military university stemmed from an unusual place, a tweet.

The scholarship is called the Veterans Memorial Graduate Business Scholarship. In a simple tweet, Will McNeeley wanted a way to honor veterans, Gold and Blue star families after the attack on the Kabul Airport that killed 13 service members in Afghanistan, one of those from the Knoxville area.

That’s when Associate Athletic Director Marcus Hilliard reached out to McNeeley about setting up a scholarship to honor those lives lost, military members and their families.

McNeeley said, “With the help of Steve Hamer, former Vols basketball player and current Assistant Director of Development with the Tennessee Fund, and Jerry Hanner, Director of Development at the Haslam School of Business, this simple idea is now a reality!”

Now, the scholarship is connected with the Haslam School of Business and will be awarded to someone seeking graduate studies with the college that has a family tie to the military or someone coming from a service academy/military university.

There’s a GoFundMe that’s live right now to help the scholarship. As of 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, nearly $1,000 has been donated.

