KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Elevation plays a key role in the type of weather forecasted for your area. Knowing what elevation you live at will help you to better understand why your location is receiving precipitation, and why it may look different from other areas in within the same county.

Understanding elevation doesn’t only apply to people who live on the top of a mountain. If you live in areas such as Sevier County, Cocke County, Blount County, or anywhere along a mountainous region, you should be aware of your elevation.

A quick and easy way to figure out your elevation is to visit the website whatismyelevation.com.

“When you see a forecast think about your own backyard,” said WATE Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere. “If you live at the top of a hill, your neighbor at the bottom of the hill might not always see exactly the same weather as you.”

Knowing how high or low you are isn’t just important during winter weather, it plays a role in majority of forecasts.

You may not realize how high or low you actually are, for reference:

Downtown Gatlinburg sits below Cades Cove at 1,407 feet, and downtown Knoxville below that at 915 feet.

Other East Tennessee city elevations:

Crossville: 1,831 feet

Morristown: 1,316 feet

Loudon: 804 feet

Maryville: 912 feet

Oneida: 1,457 feet

Dandridge: 1,004 feet

Oak Ridge: 866

Cumberland Gap: 1,306

While you may be in the same county as an area that is high in elevation, you may experience weather that is slightly different. Cavaliere explains that the reason for this, is due to something called upslope flow. As air climbs up the mountain, it will cool.

With cold temperatures moving through Tennessee, check your elevation to see what sort of weather your area will be experiencing.