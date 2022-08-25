Using a real scent is recommended with deer decoys but it should be sprayed on the ground around it, not the decoy itself.

TENNESSEE (WATE) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency provided information that will help hunters understand the bag limit during deer season.

The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission voted to extend rifle season in the CWD zone by two weeks to increase the buck limit to three. For other seasons, the bag limit remains two antlered deer.

See the bag limit information provided by TWRA:

The statewide limit of two antlered deer may be exceeded by:

Harvesting all 3 bucks within Unit CWD.

Harvesting 2 bucks in Unit A, B, C, D, or L and a third within Unit CWD

Harvesting additional bucks earned via the Earn-a-buck program in Unit CWD

Harvesting an additional buck after harvesting a positive buck (Replacement Buck)