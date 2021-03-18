How much COVID-19 relief funding will East Tennessee cities and counties see?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The city of Knoxville is in line to receive upwards of $43 million in federal aid from the American Rescue Plan passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden.
That measure is the same $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package that is sending $1,400 checks to most Americans.
The House Committee on Oversight and Reform has a breakdown of the $350 billion in direct aid coming to states from the bill. Tennessee’s share is $3.8 billion plus $2.269 billion for local governments and $217 million for capital projects within the state.
Figures for each city, county and community in Tennessee are available here: https://oversight.house.gov/sites/democrats.oversight.house.gov/files/State%20and%20Local%20Allocation%20Output%2003.08.21.xlsx