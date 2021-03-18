How much COVID-19 relief funding will East Tennessee cities and counties see?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The city of Knoxville is in line to receive upwards of $43 million in federal aid from the American Rescue Plan passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden.

That measure is the same $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package that is sending $1,400 checks to most Americans.

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform has a breakdown of the $350 billion in direct aid coming to states from the bill. Tennessee’s share is $3.8 billion plus $2.269 billion for local governments and $217 million for capital projects within the state.

The funds, in millions, each Tennessee city is allocated from the American Rescue Plan.

Figures for each city, county and community in Tennessee are available here: https://oversight.house.gov/sites/democrats.oversight.house.gov/files/State%20and%20Local%20Allocation%20Output%2003.08.21.xlsx